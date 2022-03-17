Chief of Staff Disowns Afia Schwarzenegger Over GHC50k Dad’s Funeral Donation

Akosua Frema Osei-Opare

Office of the Chief of staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, has emphatically denied claims that she supported Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger, Ghanaian media personality late father’s funeral with an amount of GHC50,000.

Afia Schwarzenegger after her late father’s funeral came on social media to announce that the Chief of Staff supported her in the preparation of the final rites for her late father, claiming that GHC50,000 was donated to her.

According to sources the comedian might have staged the social media show to taunt her critics, indicating the Chief of Staff never dished out such an amount.

The Office of the Chief of Staff said she never gave out money to Afia Schwarzenegger for her dad’s burial.

They believe she said that for cloud chasing which turns out have caused bad image for the Chief of Staff.

In a video that went viral on social media over the weekend, the media personality cum comedian said that the Chief of Staff played key role in the organization of the final rites for her late father.

Afia Schwarzenegger stressed that the Chief of Staff gave her the said amount for the importation of her father’s coffin to Ghana.

The comedian was full of praises for the Chief of Staff for her enormous support, saying that the family may not even have an extra cost to bear.

Going on her knees, Afia Schwarzenegger prayed for the Chief of Staff and thanked her for her efforts in ensuring that her father’s funeral was held peacefully.

This revelation has drawn criticism from the public with the recent being some party footsoldiers of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who have been infuriated by the gesture.

The NPP footsoldiers descended on Chief of Staff with the Alliance for Footsoldiers Advocacy (AFFA)’, a group claiming to be affiliated with the NPP, criticizing the Chief of Staff over the GHS50,000 donation made to Afia Schwarzenegger.

According to the group, “inasmuch as AFFA is sympathetic to the plight of bereaved individuals, we find it extremely difficult to understand and accept the logic behind this particular gesture, considering the opportunistic character involved and the times we find ourselves.

“We say this because Afia Schwarzenegger contributed nothing to the NPP’s success/victory in the 2016 general elections.

Rather, and as a matter of fact, she used her platforms to make mockery of then opposition leader, candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo prior to the 2016 elections.

It is therefore shocking why a few years down the line, with the NPP in power, the Chief of Staff as well as senior government officials will suddenly forget the pain she caused the party, and reward her beautifully to the annoyance of party members whose toil and sacrifices birthed the fruits of government”

However, the office of the Chief of Staff has come out to clear the air on the said amount given to the self-acclaimed Queen of comedy, saying that it was a cooked story.

By Vincent Kubi