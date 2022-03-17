Special Prosecutor Probes Corruption At Police Academy

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) says it has opened full scale investigations into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences within the Ghana Police Service.

According to the OSP, the investigation is centered on the recruitment exercise of Course 51 of Cadet Officers Training at the Ghana Police Academy.

“The investigations target specific cases of alleged corruption and corruption-related offences of the use of Office for profit, abuse of Office, abuse of power, favoritism, nepotism, victimization and the selection of unqualified persons,” The Office of the Special Prosecutor made this known in a press release dated Thursday, March 17, 2022 and signed by the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng.

Below is copy of the press release

By Vincent Kubi