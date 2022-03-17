Corn Mill Operator Jailed for Sodomy

The Aflao Circuit Court has sentenced a corn mill operator to eight years imprisonment for sodomising a nine-year-old boy at Atorkukope, a suburb of Aflao.

40-year-old Wisdom Atiledza was sentenced on January 14 after he was arraigned.

A police source in Aflao who confirmed the incident narrated that on January 13, 2022, the accused, called the victim to run an errand for him.

When the boy responded, the accused lured him to his place and sodomised him.

The boy reported the case to his mother that same day and she subsequently reported the case to the Police.

The accused was arrested and was subsequently arraigned.

The Court presided over by His Worship, Joseph Ofosu sentenced the accused, to eight years imprisonment.

He was convicted on his plea.

