‘Chinese Ebola’ Korle Bu Cleared Suspects Discharged

The two foreigners suspected of showing symptoms of the deadly and infections coronavirus originating from China, and so quarantined at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH), Accra, have been discharged from the facility.

Their discharge followed the negative outcome of laboratory tests undertaken on their samples by the respectable Noguchi Memorial Medical Research Centre at University of Ghana, Legon.

The Public Relations Officer of the KBTH, Mustapha Salifu, speaking to the DAILY GUIDE said the two foreign nationals had their particulars taken so they could be contacted should it be necessary.

The referral hospital, he said, saw what happened when the two persons were quarantined as a test case and therefore primed to contain “God forbid eventualities when they occur.”

Normal Functions

The Emergency and Accident Centre where they were quarantined has resumed its normal functions since after all the persons who were kept there did not test positive to the deadly coronavirus to warrant a special fumigation of the place.

Medical Memo

A memo sighted by DAILY GUIDE from the Director of Medical Affairs and addressed to the Accident and Emergency on February 6, with the title ‘Resumption of Services’ read, “Results from tests done on the two suspected cases of 2019-nCoV infections are negative. In view of the above, you are thus to resume services with immediate effect.”

The fear and panic which gripped the country did not leave out the hospital where doctors and nurses showed evidence of apprehension.

Nine Cases

Of the nine suspected cases identified so far, all had tested negative.

The National Coordinator for Port Health at the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Dennis Laryea, had earlier said that an arriving passenger was isolated after he showed symptoms of infection. Tests later proved otherwise, he added.

Ghanaian Students In China

Parents of Ghanaian students are apprehensive about their wards in the Asian country. One of the Ghanaian students, Philip Arthur, has said that there are 300 Ghanaian students in the city which was now in a lockdown mode following the outbreak of the infection.

The Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament, Frank Annoh Dompreh, has said the government was doing the needful to ensure the safety of citizens in China after NDC MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said the government should evacuate the students without delay.

China Situation

The coronavirus which originated from China has stretched the Chinese government to its seams, with many open spaces converted to medical centres for the containment of infected persons.

The doctor who blew a whistle over the appearance of the strange virus in the epicentre of the virus outbreak, Wuan, has died after contracting the virus himself.

The Chinese police arrested the doctor when he made public his findings last year December 30 and made to declare they were lies.

Li Wenliang contracted the virus while working at Wuhan Central Hospital.

There had been contradictory reports about his death, but the People’s Daily now says he died at 02:58 on Friday (18:58 GMT Thursday).

The virus has killed 636 people and infected 31,161 in mainland China, the National Health Commission’s latest figures show.

The death toll includes 73 new deaths reported on Thursday.

The virus causes severe acute respiratory infection and symptoms usually start with a fever, followed by a dry cough.

Most people infected are likely to fully recover ‒ just as they would from a flu.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is concerned about the negative effects of speculations and rumours occasioned by the disease, describing it as “infodemics.”

By A.R. Gomda