NDC Members Raise Funds For NPP’s Kwesi Poku

Lord Hamah, a former Propaganda Secretary of the National Democratic Congress who has decided to help the New Patriotic Party Kwesi Poku Bosompem, win their Tema West Parliamentary primary has revealed that his campaign is already bearing fruits.

Mr Hamah has issued congratulatory message to his party’s leading members who he says have answered his call for sponsorship for Kwesi Poku and contributed handsomely to the campaign.

A stated copied to the Ghana News Agency on Friday said“Special thanks to our National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo for his contribution, and also to Kempes Ofosuware for promptly reaching out with his contribution immediately I called for the contribution,” Lord Hamah said.

He added that, “I also congratulate all the other members of the party who continue to bring their widows’ mite towards the Kwesi Poku campaign, I assure them that the effort to help our party’s good friend in this his time of need will not go in vein, we will make him the Candidate of Tema West NPP for 2020.”

It is not clear how much Lord Hamah has received so far from the NDC on behalf of Mr. Kwesi Poku, who is contesting the sitting MP for Tema West, Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, for the NPP’s 2020 Parliamentary ticket.

A former Presiding Member of the Tema West Municipal Assembly, Kwesi Poku, who is a known member of the NPP is also said to be good friends with people in his party’s fiercest rival, the NDC.

Lord Hamah’s decision to help him with his campaign against Carlos Ahenkorah is supposedly borne out of the fact that in the past, Kwesi Poku similarly helped with the campaigns of the NDC’s Parliamentary Candidates for Tema East and Tema West.

He is said to have contributed outstandingly to the campaigns of Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, the NDC’s current national Chairman, when Mr. Ofosu Ampofo was NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Tema West. Kwesi Poku is also said to have contributed heavily to the campaign of Kempes Ofosuware, when Kempes was standing for MP for Tema East on the NPP’s ticket.

Even though neither Ofosu Ampofo nor Kempes were successful, Lord Hamah made the point that Kwesi Poku’s help is not something that the NDC will ever forget because even though he was a known NPP member, when the NDC presented fine candidates, he abandoned partisanship and supported the NDC.

“One good turn, deserves another; when we needed help, Kwesi Poku was there for us and so now that he also needs us, we should be there for him; we will fight with him until he wins the ticket from the NPP and Carlos Ahenkorah,” Lord Hamah said.

