Queiroz Unveils Ghana’s Final Squad For 2026 FIFA World Cup

Black Stars and management team

Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz has named his final squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after months of monitoring, assessment and analysis of players eligible to represent Ghana at the tournament in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

The squad combines experienced internationals with a number of exciting newcomers as Ghana prepares for another appearance on football’s biggest stage.

Goalkeepers Benjamin Asare, Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Joseph Anang have been entrusted with the responsibility of guarding the posts during the tournament, while Solomon Agbesi has been included as an additional member of the travelling contingent.

A late change to the squad sees Cyprus-based defender Derrick Luckassen earn a call-up following the injury withdrawal of Alexander Djiku.

The centre-back has been ruled out after sustaining a hamstring injury that is expected to keep him out of action for at least six weeks.

Several established members of the Black Stars setup retained their places in the squad. Captain Jordan Ayew, Thomas Partey, Iñaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Alidu Seidu, Baba Abdul Rahman and Gideon Mensah will all feature at another FIFA World Cup as Ghana looks to make a strong impression in North America.

The squad also reflects the emergence of a new generation of talent, with several players set to experience the World Cup for the first time.

Among those preparing for their debut appearances are Jerome Opoku, Kojo Oppong Peprah, Abdul Mumin, Benjamin Asare, Joseph Anang, Kwasi Sibo, Augustine Boakye, Caleb Yirenkyi, Christopher Bonsu Baah, Ernest Nuamah, Brandon Thomas-Asante and Prince Kwabena Adu.

Queiroz’s selection includes defenders Marvin Senaya and Jonas Adjetey, midfielder Elisha Owusu and a number of young talents who have impressed both at club and international level in recent months.

Ghana will travel to Washington to continue preparations ahead of the tournament, which begins on June 11.

The Black Stars will open their Group L campaign against Panama on June 17 before facing England and Croatia in what promises to be a highly competitive group.

With a blend of experience, youth and emerging talent, Ghana will be hoping the squad assembled by Queiroz can rise to the challenge and make a deep run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

BY Wletsu Ransford