Free Primary Health Care Launched In WR

Some participants at the launch

The Western Regional Minister, Joseph Nelson, has indicated that Free Primary Health Care (FPHC) is the foundation of every resilient health sector.

He explained that disease prevention reduces burdens and promote national productivity among other things.

He was speaking at the regional launch of the Free PHC in Takoradi. It was on the theme “Contributing to national efforts on removing financial barriers towards Universal Health Coverage.”

The initiative is being piloted in Jomoro, Ellembelle, Wassa Amenfi East and West, and Wassa East.

Mr. Nelson noted that the initiative by government demonstrates the recognition that healthcare delivery must not only be available but must reach people before illness becomes severe.

“As we work to improve access to healthcare, we should continue to focus on the quality of service delivery within our health facilities,” he stressed.

The Acting Regional Director of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Kofi Owusu, noted that the policy aims to improve the health and well-being of the citizenry, and called on health professionals and the people to make it a success.

The Omanhene of Lower Dixcove, Nana Akwasi Agyeman IX, noted that the successes of the government’s flagship programme must not be frustrated by financial and administrative bottlenecks.

“This programme should succeed. Our only worry is that in Ghana, when any new programme is being launched, government releases the money, then some people also at the headquarters, the ministries, in Accra, disrupt the whole arrangement.

“I pray this programme will not see that line of action–if that happens, then it is most unfortunate,” he added.

He described the government’s Free PHC programme as laudable, particularly for rural communities, and called for support for its success.

Nana Agyeman added that, “This programme cannot go on without funds. If it is going to be free, then lots of facilities must be available, and we need money to do all these arrangements.”

The Deputy Director, Administration at the Regional Health Directorate, Jeremiah Tiimob, noted that the programme formed part of the health component in the 24-hour economy policy, and urged the staff to be abreast with the policy goals.

He said, “The target is that, as a country, by 2030, we should be achieving 80 per cent coverage, but we are currently doing around 56 per cent.

“There is a huge gap and Free Primary Health Care is coming in as an intervention that will help salvage the situation.”

He added that Free PHC would address the quality of care, ensure standards and close the gaps between preventive and curative care.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi