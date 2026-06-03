Sir Kenny Dalglish Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Sir Kenny Dalglish

Scotland and Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish has revealed he is undergoing treatment for cancer after accidentally making the information public through a social media post.

The 75-year-old said he had hoped to keep the matter private but felt compelled to confirm the diagnosis following the inadvertent disclosure.

“I am currently undergoing treatment for cancer,” Dalglish wrote, adding that the treatment is progressing well. He also thanked medical staff for their care and professionalism while asking for privacy for himself and his family.

Dalglish is regarded as one of football’s greatest figures, enjoying remarkable success as both a player and manager. He remains Scotland’s most-capped player with 102 appearances and scored 30 goals for the national team, a record he shares with Denis Law.

His playing career began at Celtic, where he scored 167 goals in 320 appearances and won four league titles and four Scottish Cups before joining Liverpool for a British record fee in 1977.

At Anfield, Dalglish became a club icon, winning three European Cups and eight league titles during a glittering career. He later served as player-manager, guiding Liverpool to further domestic success and helping the club through the aftermath of the Hillsborough disaster.

Dalglish also managed Blackburn Rovers, leading them to the Premier League title in 1995, before later taking charge of Newcastle United, Celtic and Liverpool for a second spell.

Liverpool expressed its support for the former player and manager in a statement, saying the thoughts and best wishes of everyone at the club are with Dalglish and his family.

The announcement comes a day after another Liverpool great, Kevin Keegan, revealed he is battling stage four cancer.