GFA Women’s Football Devt Drive Produces 19 New Coaching Prospects

Some of the prospective coaches

The Ghana Football Association’s (GFA’s) efforts to strengthen women’s football have received another significant boost, with 19 current and former female footballers successfully completing Module One of the FIFA Coach Education Scholarship: All-Female CAF Licence C Coaching Course.

The programme, held at the GFA Technical Centre in Prampram, brought together six active players and 13 retired footballers as part of the Association’s broader strategy to create sustainable career pathways for women within the sport.

The initiative forms a key component of the GFA Women’s Football Strategy, which aims to support female players as they transition from active football into coaching and other technical roles.

By equipping participants with coaching knowledge and qualifications, the programme seeks to ensure that the experience, leadership and expertise gained during their playing careers remain within the women’s game.

Speaking after the completion of the first module, participant Jennifer Ackah highlighted the importance of providing opportunities for players after retirement.

She noted that many valuable lessons and experiences are lost when former players leave the sport without a clear career pathway, adding that coach education offers a structured route for retired footballers to remain involved in developing the next generation.

CAF Instructor and former Black Queens head coach, Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo also encouraged the participants to use their playing experiences to guide and inspire young female footballers.

According to her, the former players possess invaluable knowledge from their years on the pitch and now have the opportunity to transfer that expertise through coaching, helping bridge the gap between aspiring young talents and future national team success.

The all-female CAF Licence C Coaching Course is designed to increase the number of qualified female coaches in Ghana, improve player retention within the sport and strengthen coaching capacity nationwide.

The latest cohort includes active and retired players from clubs across the country as well as former national team stars.

Those who completed Module One are Jennifer Ackah (FC Samartex Ladies), Juliana Eshun, Dzormo Adzekwei, Fafali Dumehasi, Mohammed Saweiba, Rachael Assefuah, and Eunice Nyamekye Opoku.

The rest are Christabel Tetteh Annan, Asaliba Rosalina, Mohammed Rahama, Leticia Afi Zikpi, Sarah Humble Ayimedu, Theresa Adu-Asante, Alberta Asante, Dejean Kubura, Adongo Veronic, Dorothy Ayikpa, Safia and Dorcas Kumiwah Addei.

The successful completion of the first module marks another important step in the GFA’s mission to develop more female coaches and build a stronger future for women’s football in Ghana.

BY Wletsu Ransford