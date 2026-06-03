Chief Imam Calls For Peace In Ahlussunnah

National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, has expressed discomfort over the recent confusion which rocked the Eid-Ul-Adha congregational prayers of the Ahlussunnah Wal Jamaah (ASWAJ) sect at the forecourt of the State House last Wednesday.

In a statement, he said that while the intra-sectarian dispute within the ASWAJ is broadly related to leadership legitimacy, constitutional validity, and financial accountability “the Eid-day commotion was specifically about which of the two Deputy National Imams of Ahlussunnah was authorised to lead the festive prayer at the forecourt of Parliament, Accra.”

The incident, according to him, “was a painful irony that defeats the fundamental purposes of the sacred day: celebration and reflection.”

He has therefore called on the factions involved to allow peace and reconciliation to prevail.

The Grand Imam contends that in a country defined by interfaith harmony of global repute, intra-faith cordiality should be a celebrated norm. He has also advised the Ahlussunnah fraternity, particularly the youth, to respect leadership.

Islam, he continued, endorses criticism, “but Muslims are obliged to criticise within the confines of decency, rationality, humility, and legality.

“Indeed, language vulgarism in the name of leadership criticism is incompatible with Islamic moralism,” he emphasised.

In a balanced tone, he appealed to the leadership too to prioritise patience, tolerance, and forgiveness in handling the followership.

In the words of the Revered Imam, the failure of Ahlussunnah is not determined by the possibility of conflicts among them, but by the impossibility of solutions to the conflicts.

He declared his readiness to leverage an amalgamation of religious and secular mechanisms in search of solution to the dispute. He was quick to however, remind the Ahlussunnah fraternity that an amicable solution is a collective responsibility and a civic duty.

“Let the fraternity of Ahlussunnah be guided by the following words of Allah: The believers are but brothers, so make reconciliation between your brothers. And fear Allah that you may receive mercy (Quran 49: 10),” he added.

Last Wednesday, the National Chief Imam of the ASWAJ, Sheikh Umar Ibrahim, sought to prevent one of his deputies, Sheikh Mohammed Kamil, from leading the Eid prayers whereupon confusion erupted at the venue.