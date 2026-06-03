UK Athletics Fined £350,000 Over Death Of Paralympian

The late Abdullah Hayayei

A judge at the Old Bailey has fined UK Athletics £350,000 with £44,000 in costs after hearing how a paralympic athlete died when equipment fell on him at a training ground in east London.

Shot-putter Abdullah Hayayei was killed when a metal cage collapsed as he prepared for the World Para-athletics Championships in 2017.

He had previously represented the United Arab Emirates at the Rio Paralympics when he competed in the javelin and shot put.

Judge Richard Marks KC described Mr Hayayei’s death as “tragic, untimely and wholly avoidable.”

He also handed UKA’s former head of sport, 79-year-old Keith Davies, a 175-hour community service order after hearing how he was in charge of the equipment, which had been assembled with vital base plates missing.

The court heard how a strong gust of wind had collapsed the cage and Mr Hayayei had died of head injuries after being hit by a heavy metal bar.

The athlete was a 36-year-old wheelchair user who lived with cerebral palsy.

The court heard from his widow Badriah, who said his death had left her coping alone with five young children.

UK Athletics had pleaded guilty to a charge of corporate manslaughter at an earlier hearing in February. Mr Davies pleaded guilty to a breach of health and safety law at the same hearing.

The investigation and legal process following Mr Hayayei’s death has taken nearly a decade to complete.

Police said their investigation had involved years of meticulous work by detectives which uncovered photos from around a dozen athletics events where the same cage had been used by the UK Athletics officials. They showed the restraints were not being used to secure the equipment.

Sentencing, Judge Marks said Mr Hayayei’s death was an accident which sooner or later was “waiting to happen”.