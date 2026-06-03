Group Demands Total Removal Of Visas For Africans

Ernesto Yeboah (M) with other members

Africans Rising, a Pan-African movement of individuals and organisations, has called on the Government of Ghana and other African states to fully remove visa requirements for African citizens and ratify the African Union Protocol on Free Movement of Persons.

The group, working for unity, justice, peace and dignity, welcomed Ghana’s recent decision to remove the $200 visa-on-arrival fee previously imposed on some African travellers, describing it as a significant milestone in advancing continental integration and the Pan-African vision of a united Africa.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday in Accra, leader of the Economic Fighters League, Ernesto Yeboah, said the campaigners had consistently argued that it was unreasonable for Africans to pay to enter Ghana, the homeland of Pan-Africanist leader Kwame Nkrumah.

The groups commended the government and Ghanaians for responding to calls for greater mobility across the continent following sustained advocacy through the #VisaFreeGhforAfricans campaign launched in 2025 to push for the removal of the fee.

Mr. Yeboah pointed to recent developments across the continent, including Burkina Faso’s announcement of a free visa policy for Africans, Togo’s adoption of a visa-free regime, and the Republic of Congo’s decision to introduce a visa-free policy from January 2027.

According to him, these measures reflect growing recognition that Africa’s future depends on greater unity, connectivity, and cooperation among its people.

He, however, stressed that Ghana’s free e-visa policy should be viewed as only one step towards full freedom of movement across Africa, adding that the ultimate objective should be a continent where Africans can move, work, study, trade, invest, and collaborate freely without unnecessary restrictions.

For his part, Africans Rising Movement Coordinator, Hardi Yakubu, urged the government to fully remove visa requirements for African citizens and ratify the African Union Protocol on Free Movement of Persons, Right of Residence and Right of Establishment.

Mr. Yakubu also called on other African governments, including Kenya, Benin, and Togo, to accelerate the ratification and implementation of the protocol, noting that Rwanda has already ratified the agreement, demonstrating practical commitment to continental integration.

Touching on recent incidents of violence against African migrants in South Africa, the group condemned what it described as ‘Afrophobic’ attacks targeting fellow Africans, and expressed concern over the continued recurrence of such incidents.

“The Chinese are not being targeted. The Germans, Indians, British, and French are not being targeted. Only fellow Africans are being targeted. Therefore, we must call it ‘Afrophobia’,” Mr. Yakubu stated.

The group also condemned all forms of violence, discrimination, intimidation, and hate directed at Africans on the basis of nationality or country of origin, while criticising the South African government for failing to adequately address the problem.

Africans Rising further called on South African authorities to act decisively through law enforcement agencies to protect all residents, hold perpetrators accountable, and prevent further violence.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah