iShowSpeed Reps Ghana In World Cup Video

American streamer and entertainer, iShowSpeed, has featured Ghana prominently in his new FIFA World Cup Campaign music video, giving the country global spotlight.

The video, tied to World Cup hype, shows Speed repping Ghana’s colours, dancing to Afrobeats, and shouting out Ghanaian culture in his signature high-energy style. Scenes with the Ghana flag and local vibes quickly went viral after the drop.

Fans online flooded the comments section with praise, saying Speed’s shoutout puts Ghana’s energy and football passion in front of his massive global audience. The clip has already racked up millions of views across YouTube, X, and TikTok.

iShowSpeed is known for his unfiltered streams and love for football, and this latest campaign ties into that. His Ghana feature adds to a growing list of international stars spotlighting the country in recent years.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke