Protest Hits Mahama In London

A section of the Ghanaian community in the United Kingdom on Saturday staged a demonstration in London to protest what they described as poor governance, economic hardship and unfulfilled campaign promises by the administration of President John Dramani Mahama.

The protest took place outside a town hall event attended by President Mahama as part of his official visit to the UK for the Ghana-UK Investment Summit.

The demonstrators, dressed in red and black and waving Ghanaian flags, gathered under police supervision to voice their concerns over the government’s performance.

President Mahama is in the UK to participate in the summit, an economic forum organised by the Ghana High Commission in London under the theme, “Restoring Investor Confidence to Unlock Opportunities and Shared Prosperity.”

The event is aimed at promoting Ghana as an investment destination, attracting foreign capital and strengthening economic ties between Ghana and the United Kingdom.

The protesters carried placards bearing messages such as “Market Women Are Suffering,” “Dumsor Is Killing Businesses,” “NDC Has Failed Ghanaians,” “Commission Mother and Child Hospital,” “Stop Terrorising Dissenting Views,” “Unpaid Cocoa Farmers,” “Abandoned Agenda 111 Hospital Projects,” “Failed Automatic Postings for Nurses and Teachers,” “Rising Fuel Prices,” and “Failed GH¢6,000 Cocoa Price Promise.”

The demonstrators accused the government of failing to fulfil several key promises made during the 2024 election campaign and expressed concern about the country’s economic and social challenges.

Speaking to the media, one of the organisers, Kwaku Bimpeh, said the protest was intended to draw the President’s attention to “growing dissatisfaction among Ghanaians both at home and abroad.”

Among the issues raised was the government’s handling of illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

Mr. Bimpeh recalled that before assuming office, President Mahama had suggested that a state of emergency could be declared to combat the menace.

“Many Ghanaians believed in that commitment and expected decisive action. However, after nearly two years in office, the government has not taken that step despite the continued destruction of our environment,” he said.

According to him, illegal mining continues to threaten water bodies, farmlands and public health, while government efforts have fallen short of public expectations.

Mr. Bimpeh also criticised the administration over cocoa pricing, arguing that farmers had anticipated substantial increases in producer prices following campaign assurances but had been left disappointed by the outcomes.

He further questioned the implementation of the government’s flagship 24-hour economy policy, contending that the jobs and economic opportunities promised under the programme had yet to materialise.

“The 24-hour economy was presented as a transformative policy that would create jobs and expand economic opportunities. What Ghanaians are seeing on the ground is different from what was promised,” he stated.

Mr. Bimpeh urged the Mahama administration to honour its campaign commitments and address the concerns being raised by citizens.

“We are speaking up because we believe the government must be held accountable to the promises it made to the Ghanaian people. The NDC must deliver on its commitments and address the challenges confronting ordinary citizens,” he said.

A Daily Guide Report