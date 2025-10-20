Christians Urged To Honour Spiritual Fathers

Apostle Emmanuel K. Boateng (L) with Apostle Dr. George Amoako Alhassan and his wife

The Founder and Leader of the House of Revival at Fawode in the Ashanti Region, Apostle Emmanuel Kusi Boateng, has called on Christians to show greater honour and appreciation to their spiritual leaders, describing pastors as divine mouthpieces through whom God ministers to His people.

Apostle Kusi Boateng made the call when he delivered a sermon as the guest speaker at the Father’s Appreciation Service of the Fire Trinity Ministry International (FTMI) at Aburaso, in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region. The event was held to celebrate the General Overseer of FTMI, Apostle Dr. George Amoako Alhassan, for his unwavering service to God and humanity.

Speaking on the theme, “Honouring Your Father” — drawn from Hebrews 13:7 — Apostle Kusi Boateng cited John 12:28 to emphasise that pastors serve as God’s representatives on earth and deserve honour from their congregations.

“Pastors are God’s mouthpiece to their flock. They connect men to God, and whatever we give to them, we give unto the Lord,” he stated, adding that honouring one’s spiritual father opens doors of divine favour and blessing.

He further noted that extending acts of kindness to one’s pastor may sometimes feel tiring or burdensome, but reminded believers, quoting Galatians 6:9, that such gestures accumulate spiritual rewards in due season. “It may look wearisome giving from time to time, but whatever is given to our fathers piles up blessings that are released from Heaven at the appointed time,” he explained.

Apostle Kusi Boateng cautioned church members against neglecting the needs of their leaders, saying, “It is wrong to see your father in need and do nothing about it.” He urged believers to cultivate a culture of gratitude and continuous support for their pastors as a reflection of their obedience to God’s word.

Quoting 2 Timothy 3:14-17, he encouraged Christians to remain steadfast in their faith and continue in good works, stressing that honouring those who teach and lead them is part of living a complete, godly life.

The appreciation service was filled with heartfelt tributes, music ministrations, and presentations made to Apostle Dr. George Amoako Alhassan and his family, who expressed deep gratitude to the church.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi