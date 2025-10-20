Jilted Man, 57, Commits Suicide

A 57-year-old man has committed suicide after his wife threatened to divorce him.

The unfortunate incident happened at Oheamadwen in the Shama District of the Western Region, last Thursday.

The man, Agya Badu, also known as ‘Express’, initially attacked his wife with a machete before allegedly killing himself.

According to information gathered, the deceased had some issues with his wife, who had reportedly informed him of her decision to end the marriage.

The woman’s decision did not go down well with the man, who confronted the woman and verbally assaulted her, last Monday.

The wife later reported the confrontation to the police and later summoned him before the chiefs and elders of the community.

The husband, who worked as a security guard, was therefore avoiding home for fear of being arrested.

However, last Thursday evening, after closing from work, he returned and launched another attack on the woman, this time with a machete.

The wife got severely injured and was admitted at the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital for treatment.

It was gathered that after the attack, the man left home and committed suicide by hanging himself on a tree in the community.

The case was reported to the police, who conveyed the lifeless body of the deceased to the hospital morgue. The police have since commenced investigations into the case.

Meanwhile, DAILY GUIDE learnt that the condition of the wife remains critical as she receives treatment.

Assembly Member for the area, Owu Ewie, who confirmed the incident, said the husband had issues with his wife.

“He worked as a security guard in a company so after closing from his shift, he came home on Thursday evening and attacked his wife with a machete. The intention was ending his wife’s life, but that did not materialise, and he later killed himself,” the assembly man revealed.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi