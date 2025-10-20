Police Crack Taxi Robbery, Murder Case

Suspect Peter Akakpo

The Anti-Armed Robbery Unit of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has apprehended Peter Akakpo, alias Dompe, in connection with a series of taxi driver robberies and murders in the Greater Accra Region, particularly in the Odorkor area.

The Unit commenced investigations into the incidents following the death of two taxi drivers at Sakaman Blue Lagoon on May 9 and June 15, 2025, respectively.

Intelligence-led operations subsequently resulted in the arrest of one suspect, Vincent Gbetorglo, on June 30, 2025. Further investigations revealed that Gbetorglo had been in communication with Peter Akakpo, alias Dompe, age 35, whose contact number was linked to both deceased persons.

After weeks of sustained intelligence and surveillance, suspect Peter Akakpo, an ex-convict, was arrested on October 13, 2025 at Kasoa-Domeabra, from a room rented by his accomplice, Vincent Gbetorglo.

Efforts are underway to retrieve the vehicles belonging to the deceased drivers.

The Ghana Police Service, in a statement, has assured the public of its commitment to continue with investigations, adding that further developments will be communicated in due course.