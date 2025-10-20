3 Arrested Over Sakumono Celebrity Golf Club Shooting Incident

At least three individuals have been arrested by personnel of the Ghana Police Service for their alleged involvement in the recent sporadic shooting incident that occurred at the Sakumono Celebrity Golf Club in the Greater Accra Region.

While the cause of this disturbance has not been made available to the public, the police, in a brief statement, disclosed that investigations have begun to determine the circumstances surrounding the cause of the incident, which disrupted activities at the popular leisure facility.

The statement read, “The Accra Regional Police Command has commenced investigations into a shooting incident that occurred yesterday, October 18, 2025, at the Celebrity Golf Club in Sakumono, Accra. Three persons have so far been arrested in connection with the incident, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend any other persons involved.”

The police reiterated their commitment to uncovering the cause of the incident as well as arresting more perpetrators, while assuring that additional details will be communicated in due course.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke