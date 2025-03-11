COCOBOD Celebrates Women

Randy Abbey

The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has joined dozens of companies to celebrate the remarkable contributions of women, especially those across the cocoa value chain.

A statement issued and signed by the Public Affairs Department of COCOCBOD said this year’s theme, “Accelerate Action” resonates deeply with COCOBOD’s ongoing efforts to empower women in research, cocoa farming, quality assurance, marketing, processing, and policymaking, while ensuring their full participation in the growth and sustainability of Ghana’s cocoa sector.

It said, “Women play very important roles in the cocoa industry. Their hard work and resilience ensure the continued success of the sector, yet many still face challenges such as limited access to land, financing, and extension services.”

“COCOBOD remains committed to bridging these gaps and creating equal opportunities for women in cocoa,”it noted.

The statement said, as part of its broader efforts, COCOBOD continues to implement strategic initiatives that enhance women’s participation and success in the cocoa industry.

That, it explained, include capacity-building programmes that equip them with knowledge in Good Agricultural Practices (GAP), financial literacy and business management while ensuring access to farm inputs and value addition by encouraging women in cocoa processing and chocolate production.

It said in recognition of excellence and dedication, COCOBOD presents the Most Enterprising Female Cocoa Farmer Award annually at the national, regional, and district levels.

“This prestigious award honours women who demonstrate outstanding leadership, innovation, and commitment to cocoa farming.

“Award winners receive cash prizes, mini-trucks, and farming equipment to support their operations, training opportunities to enhance their skills, and international travel and familiarisation tours to expose them to global best practices in cocoa production and processing,” it added.

It further stated that as the world marks a significant day, COCOBOD calls on relevant agencies, development partners, private sector actors, and civil society organisations to work together in closing the gender gap in the cocoa industry as a more inclusive sector to ensure long-term sustainability and economic prosperity for all.

“COCOBOD remains dedicated to creating an enabling environment where women can thrive, innovate, and lead in Ghana’s cocoa industry.

“To all women in the cocoa value chain and beyond, we celebrate your resilience, dedication, and impact on Ghana’s cocoa legacy. Your progress is the industry’s progress,” it added.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah