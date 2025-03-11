GIS Rolls Out Sexual Exploitation Abuse, Harassment Policy

GIS Officers and dignitaries in a pose after the event

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has issued the Sexual Exploitation Abuse and Harassment Policy, which is a new policy against gender-based violence and sexual exploitation or harassment in the service and the general public.

The policy was unveiled as part of the International Women’s Day celebration on the theme: “Accelerate Action for all Women and Girls Right, Equality and Empowerment”.

Speaking at the event, the President of the Immigration Ladies Association, DCOI Maud A. Quainoo, explained that, the GIS is a gender-sensitive organisation which promotes gender equality and addresses the needs of individuals in the organisation, whiles the gender policy addresses all gender issues to ensure that all individuals are protected.

She advised women in the service and general public to take advantage of opportunities presented to them to breach the gender gap in the society.

In an interview with the Head of the Gender Mainstreaming Section, Chief Superintendent Evelyn Danquah explained that the gender policy aims to include women representation at the decision-making level and the recruitment of women in the service.

She added that the policy is also to create a safe and healthy space for all individuals in the service.

Again, she added that an anti-sexual harassment committee is in place together with the policy, which is not just for the organisation but has been extended to the general public to report cases of misconduct and issues of harassment as well.

She said, “We are not taking into cognizance only the officers, but we are extending it to the general public. You can report if an officer is misconducting themselves.”

She stated that her vision for gender equality is to have an organisation where everyone feels a sense of belonging.

“We want to reach the level that everybody feels belonging in the service,” she stressed.

The Comptroller-General of Immigration, Mr. Kwame Asuah Takyi (Esq), expressed his pleasure to participate in the celebration of women and girls across the globe.

He explained that the theme for this year’s celebration ignites the call for justice and equality in the society, since women are the force behind community development and change in the world.

He said, “Some women continue to control and change systemic violence that has been done through participation in the economic, social, and multiple aspects.”

Mr. Asuah Takyi expressed fulfilment as his term in office prioritised gender equality and took steps to see its realisation.

He said, “I ensured the setting up of the gender-based section within the Ghana Immigration Service on the 19th of October 2019 and also ensured the development of the GIS gender policy.”

He expressed optimism that his successor would continue the legacy.

Mr. Asuah Takyi also used the opportunity to thank the Spanish Embassy for their support to the policy.

By Florence Asamoah Adom