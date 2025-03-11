Kurt Leads Delegation To CAF General Assembly In Cairo

Kurt Okraku

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku is leading a three-member delegation to the 14th Extraordinary General Assembly of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in Cairo, Egypt. He is accompanied by GFA Vice-President Mark Addo and General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo.

As part of his engagements, President Simeon-Okraku will chair the CAF Zonal Union meeting of WAFU B on Monday, ahead of the main assembly scheduled for Wednesday, March 12. The event will be attended by CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe and General Secretary Véron Mosengo-Omba.

The three-day event, running from March 10-12, will feature a CAF Executive Committee meeting on Tuesday, followed by an official press conference by Dr. Motsepe. The assembly will bring together presidents of CAF’s 54-member Associations and senior international football stakeholders to discuss the future of African football.

By Wletsu Ransford