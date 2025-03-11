Roy Keane Questions Arsenal’s Title Wining Mentality

Roy Keane

Roy Keane has called Arsenal’s mentality into question and insisted there is ‘no evidence’ they can win the Premier League.

The Gunners were held to a 1-1 draw at Manchester United, more or less ending any slim hopes they had of catching runaway leaders Liverpool, who are now 15 points clear at the top.

Mikel Arteta walked out of a TV interview when he was asked about Arsenal’s fading title hopes following their draw with Manchester United.

It will be a third successive second-placed finish as things stand and former United captain Keane was pulling no punches with his analysis of a disappointing Gunners performance at Old Trafford.

“No. Why would I? What makes you think the manager can do it?,” he replied when asked if Mikel Arteta’s side could win it next season.

“They’ve got close over the last few years, but City will be strong next year and I’m sure Liverpool will be too.”

He said Arsenal have got close to winning the Premier League over the last few years, but City will be strong next year and so will Liverpool, too thereby reducing the Gunners’ chances of winning the league.

‘Where is the evidence to think they can do it? Getting a striker in would help, have they got the right mentality? Has the manager? You see a different side to them when they’re losing every week, but they get all agitated when they’re losing,” he said.