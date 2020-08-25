Contestants For Citi TV’s Keyboard Idol Introduced

The 10 contestants

Citi TV has unveiled the list of the top 10 contestants who will take part in the maiden edition of its Keyboard Idol competition.

Over 300 entries were received by Citi TV across the country.

These entries were carefully and professionally vetted and the number whittled down to 100 entries and later down to 30 entries.

The Keyboard Idol talent competition was premiered on August 1, 2020, where judges carefully brought down the numbers, by considering the clarity of notes played, the manner in which a piece was interpreted by contestants and the performance.

Twenty contestants were subsequently chosen.

The 20 selected contestants went through auditions, through some Zoom sessions with the judges, where all of them (the 20 contestants) were asked to play their audition pieces to be judged.

The session was informative and educative as contestants could not hide their excitement and joy with the rare opportunity to interact with judges virtually.

Most of the contestants wowed the judges with their performances over the last two weekends.

The Keyboard Idol competition is not only an entertaining and exciting show, but it is also informative and educative, as judges took time to point out the flaws of the contestants, as well as educate them on some basic rudiments of the keyboard.

The audition episodes had Kwame Yeboah, a multi-talent instrumentalist; Mawuyrami Ocloo, a Ghanaian music therapist; producer extraordinaire, Zapp Mallet; and Kokui Selormey as the judges.

After these virtual interactions with the judges and weeks of competition, the top 10 were selected to enter into the main competition, to battle for the ultimate cash prize of GH¢10,000 and the bragging rights as the ultimate Keyboard Idol.

The 10 contestants, Ewuradwoa Obuobia Boateng, Vinyo Anku, Nana Kwaku Yeboah, Nana Yaw Nkrumah–Buandoh, Justice Quansah, Joel Yarney Jnr, Chris Afelete Tamakloe, Kelvin Yeboah Acheampong, Uriel Yeboah-Afreh and Bess-Marie Wuddah-Martey, prior to the main competition, were taken through some intensive training by renowned resource persons like Dr. Alfred Addaquaye, Mawuyiram Ocloo and Kokui Selormey.

The training was done at a boot camp, which was organized to further engage the contestants in the station’s quest to profile, train and prepare them fully for the task ahead.

The Keyboard Idol live performances will begin this Saturday, August 29, 2020. It promises to be an exciting contest.

The Keyboard Idol live performances will begin this Saturday, August 29, 2020. It promises to be an exciting contest.