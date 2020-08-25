2020 Polls: We Don’t Want To Take Anything For Granted

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has stated that the NPP Government does not want to take anything for granted in the coming elections.

He says the outcome of the upcoming elections is in the hands of God and that the NPP will pray and work hard.

Dr. Bawumia was speaking to Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM’s Kokroko show on Tuesday August 25, 2020.

According to him, the NPP will continue to market its achievements to Ghanaians and asking them to retain Mr. Akufo-Addo.

He explained that the President Nana Akufo-Addo’s Government has done a lot over the last few years, describing the President as a workaholic

He’s stronger than us the young men, he said of the President’s hard work.

Asked whether he will like to succeed Mr. Akufo-Addo one day, he says it is in the hands of God.

He said everything that happens in life is by the grace of God and so one must focus on working hard and pray to God for the best.

By Melvin Tarlue