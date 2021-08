Cop Found Dead In Hotel Room With Note To Dampare

Lance Corporal Sarah Adjei

A policewoman at the Nkawkaw Divisional Headquarters in the Kwahu West Municipality of the Eastern Region, Lance Corporal Sarah Adjei has been found dead in a hotel room over her alleged indebtedness.

Even though the cause of death has not been established but police suspect suicide.

According to a Police report available to DGN Online, the deceased police officer stormed the Misiho Hotel, located at Akwasiho, near Nkawkaw, and booked a room on Saturday around 7pm.

The manager of the hotel, Richard Nimoh as gathered said he went to check up on the lady in the room Sunday morning and to his amazement, found the guest lying dead in the room.

He then went to the Nkawkaw Police station to report the incident which they proceeded to the scene and found the deceased, identified as Lance Corporal Sarah Adjei of Quartermaster stores, Nkawkaw Divisional Headquarters in one of the hotel rooms dressed in a multi-colored straight dress over black underwear with a black pair of slippers lying dead in a prone position on the floor.

The Police upon search in her black handbag found on a table beside a mirror, a blue pen, a padlock key, cash of eleven cedis sixty pesewas, (GHC11.60), and eight envelopes.

In one of the envelopes, there was a handwritten note which read, “Dear Mr. Timothy Dampare, I told you that I owed people money and you decided to help me, and you have been with me in my house for one week now and you have refused to help me, so if anything happens to me, you have caused it Mr. Timothy Dampare. Thank you”.

However, the Police after retrieving the items as exhibits thereafter inspected the body, and blood was found on the nostrils with the swollen right cheek.

The body has since been removed and deposited at the Holy family Hospital Nkawkaw, pending autopsy as the investigation is ongoing.

