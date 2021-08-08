I Married The Best Husband God Ever Created -Diana Hamilton On Wedding Anniversary

Diana Hamilton and Husband

Gospel act, Diana Hamilton and her better half, Joseph Hamilton celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary on Friday, August 6.

The reigning Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the year marked the joyous family occasion by sharing a video slide of rare throwback photos with her husband on Instagram and indeed her fans were very much delighted about it.

The Adom hitmaker also gushed out about how wonderful it is to be married to her man.

According to her, the husband is the best husband ever created by God and when given the chance, she will marry him all over again.

She wrote, “16 years ago, I married the best husband God ever created and given the chance, I will do it all over again with him. Happy anniversary my love @josephokoihamilton.”

In a different post on Saturday, she shared a gorgeous photo with the husband and wrote, “Great is thy faithfulness oh God…16 years of God’s Grace (love emoji).”

Her fans and famous friends were quick to react to the momentous occasion, with “Happy happy anniversary” under her posts.

Even though there isn’t much history to DGN about how they met, Diana and Joseph Hamilton happy union leaves much for young people to learn from.

They are currently blessed with two beautiful children (boy and girl) and are hoping for even a better future.

Video slide of throwback photos of Diana Hamilton and her husband