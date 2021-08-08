Nana Ama McBrown Breaks To Undergo Surgery In Germany

Nana Ama McBrown

TV personality, Nana Ama McBrown is taking some time off television screens to focus on her health.

The actress and TV host announced on Saturday that she would be away for a while as she undergoes second surgery on her arm which was affected in her infamous accident 8years ago.

She is currently in Germany where the surgery procedure is expected to be carried out.

According to her, she fell and hurt her arm again last year, which requires that she goes back under the knife.

“If you would remember 8years ago I had an accident at Lapaz, Accra. If it wasn’t for the grace of God, I wouldn’t have been alive now or my arm would have been amputated. Thank God doctors in Ghana did very well to assist me get my arm back…last year I slipped and fell, and hurt my arm again in the process. Doctors in Ghana worked on me but I’m not fully fit as it used to be. So I needed to get further treatment,” the host of United Showbiz on UTV revealed in a video she shared on Saturday.

It could be recalled in 2013 that Nana Ama McBrown and her husband, Maxwell Mensah were involved in a ghastly motor accident on the George Walker Bush highway at Lapaz, a suburb of Accra around 2am while they were on their way back from the location of a music video shoot with Hiplife group Praye. Nana Ama who fractured her right arm stayed in the hospital for weeks and had surgeries on her arm. But unfortunately, she has to go back to surgery.