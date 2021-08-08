Onyeka Onwenu Denies Having Sex With President Obasanjo’

Onyeka Onwenu

Veteran Nigerian actress, Onyeka Onwenu has finally clarified rumours that she had a secret marriage with former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo.

Onwenu in an interview with popular media personality, Chude Jideonwo, said the accusations that she slept with Obasanjo and had a secret marriage with the former President is false.

She also revealed she was accused while growing up of sleeping with many big men in Nigeria.

The great actress who is also a singer said: “I was accused of sleeping with Sunny Ade, Fela and Obasanjo.

“They even went to the extent of saying I got married to Obasanjo secretly. If he approached me to marry him, why would I keep it a secret? We would have made it public so that was funny.”

She added that her marriage to her ex-husband would have almost killed her if not for her brother who saved her.

