Council Of State Member Donates To Flood Victims

Some of the relief items. INSET:Maxwell Boakye

Council of State member for the Western Region, Maxwell Boakye, has donated relief items to flood victims in Samreboi after devastating floods destroyed homes, disrupted businesses, and upended livelihoods.

The donation, delivered by a team on his behalf, included student mattresses, boxes of mackerel, cartons of cooking oil, Bel-Aqua Malt, boxes of Kivo Gari, packs of sachet water, bundles of mosquito nets, and bags of rice.

“While no amount of support can replace lives lost or restore damaged property, I pray God’s comforting hand grants affected families renewed hope, strength, and resilience during this difficult period,” Mr. Boakye said in a statement.

He acknowledged the efforts of the Regional Minister, Members of Parliament, Municipal Chief Executives, National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Education Directorate, security agencies, and community volunteers for their service throughout the crisis.

Mr. Boakye described the donation as “a symbol of compassion, unity, and my unwavering commitment to helping the community rebuild and recover.”

He expressed sympathy to all affected families and assured residents they are not alone. He called recovery “a shared responsibility” and urged government institutions, businesses, faith-based organisations, and individuals to support ongoing relief efforts.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke