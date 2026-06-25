Take Active Roles In Shaping Africa’s Future – Zanetor Tells Youth

Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings and other dignitaries

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Korle Klottey, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, has urged young Africans to challenge narratives and take active roles in shaping Africa’s future through creativity, innovation and collective action.

Speaking at the 6th Africa Youth SDG Summit in Accra on June 23, 2026, Dr. Agyeman-Rawlings cautioned against using general assumptions to define the aspirations and abilities of young people, stressing that individuals have unique talents and perspectives that must be recognised in policy formulation.

“I have the honour of being a mother of three children, but for the fact that I gave birth to them myself, I would wonder where they each came from because each individual is so unique. It’s because each individual is so unique that you cannot use the blueprint for one person to determine what everyone else should look like, what everyone else should be like, and what everyone’s aspirations should be,” she said.

Dr. Agyeman-Rawlings called for a shift in development approaches to ensure that young people are included as partners rather than merely beneficiaries.

“We need to move to the point where we are looking at budget, we’re not just looking at the gender mainstream aspect, we should be looking at the youth aspect as we incorporate everything including climate change. We need to involve our young people at the very beginning of policy design,” she stated.

She encouraged young people to use their creativity and energy to demand opportunities and contribute solutions to Africa’s challenges.

According to her, technology, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), also requires careful consideration to protect human rights and autonomy.

The MP further urged the youth to build unity around common goals, arguing that consistent messaging would strengthen their ability to influence change.

“The youth must decide what things are most important to you, have those as the key points that you speak to in unison, even as you disagree on other issues,” she added.

The Country Director of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Dr. David Wilfred Ochan, also called for greater investment in Africa’s young population, describing them as key partners in achieving sustainable development.

Dr. Ochan said Africa’s youthful population presents a major opportunity if supported with quality education, relevant skills, healthcare, decent jobs and entrepreneurship opportunities.

“Africa is the world’s youngest continent, with nearly 60 per cent of its population under the age of 25. This is not merely a demographic factor; it is one of Africa’s greatest opportunities,” he said.

He noted that young Africans are already contributing to development through businesses, innovation, climate action and advocacy.

“Young people are driving change. They are building businesses, developing innovative solutions, championing climate action and helping to shape societies across the continent,” he stated.

Dr. Ochan added that achieving the Sustainable Development Goals would require stronger partnerships among governments, the private sector, civil society, academia and young people.

“The African Youth SDG Summit recognises young people not merely as beneficiaries, but as creators in shaping Africa’s future,” he said.