Count Your Days– Kojo Junior Tells Kwabenya MP

Kojo Junior and Faustina Elikplim Akurugu

Content Creator, Kojo Junior, has registered his displeasure over the lack of developmental projects within the Dome-Kwabenya Constituency.

Kojo Junior, in a post on X, revealed that the current Member of Parliament (MP), Faustina Elikplim Akurugu of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has nothing to account for since her election to office.

He also compared the current MP to the former MP of the constituency, Sarah Adwoa Safo, giving the impression that the previous lawmaker is more effective than the current one.

The post read, “To the Kwabenya minister (MP) who won the seat because we were tired of Adwoa Safo, count your mf days!”

He added, “It’s not even hard to please Dome-Kwabenya people. Just fix the roads and put street lights on the transitions to Atomic Down roundabout and you’re good to go.

“There’s a road that connects North Legon to Academic City and Ashongman Estate that’s very close to Musuku roundabout… when fixed, it will reduce the nasty traffic on the Haatso road.”

By Prince Fiifi Yorke