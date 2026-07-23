Akugre To Officiate At WAFU Zone B U20 Championship

Theophilus Akugre

Ghanaian assistant referee Theophilus Akugre has been appointed to officiate at the 2026 WAFU Zone B U20 Championship in Ivory Coast, adding another milestone to his growing refereeing career.

Akugre will be among the match officials for the regional tournament, which is scheduled to run from July 26 to August 10, 2026.

His selection highlights his consistent performances and commitment to officiating, having impressed in both domestic and international competitions.

The appointment reflects the confidence WAFU Zone B has in Akugre’s ability to officiate at a high level and further strengthens Ghana’s reputation for producing quality match officials for continental assignments.

The championship will feature some of West Africa’s most promising young footballers, with participating nations competing for qualification to the 2027 Africa U20 Cup of Nations.

For Akugre, the assignment offers another opportunity to demonstrate his officiating expertise on the international stage while playing a key role in ensuring the smooth conduct of one of the region’s top youth football tournaments.

His selection also underscores the steady progress of Ghanaian refereeing, as more officials continue to earn recognition and appointments for major competitions across Africa.

With the tournament expected to attract significant attention from football stakeholders across the region, Akugre’s inclusion among the officiating team serves as another positive step for Ghana’s refereeing fraternity.

BY Wletsu Ransford