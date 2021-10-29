Coup Plotters Target NCA Facility

Dr Frederick Yao Mac Palm, the brain behind the alleged coup plot, is captured on audio and video, saying that the National Communications Authority (NCA) would be made dysfunctional on the “D-day”.

Even if we have to bomb the whole Ministry for transmission to go off we would do that, he emphasised.

This was when the High Court trying the case played some of the recordings made by Staff Sergeant Sule Kwadwo Awarf, Prosecution star witness, during series of meetings held to allegedly plot the coup d’état.

Dr Mac Palm was explaining that only Ghana Broadcasting Corporation would be working on the day of the coup as the rest would be made to go off and that was where the announcement would be made to Ghanaians about the seizure of power.

In that meeting which involved Dr Mac Palm, Chief Executive Officer of the Citadel Hospital, Bright Alan Debrah, alias “BB,” freight forwarder, Sule, a soldier and Donyo Kafui, alias Ezor, a blacksmith, Dr Mac Palm asked Ezor to give the list of materials needed for the manufacturing of the weapons and how much money was required for them, which he (Ezor) was to manufacture.

Ezor gave the cost as GHS5,000.00 and mentioned some of the materials needed as Iron rods, gun powder, caustic soda and hacksaw blade.

That was when BB interjected that Ezor should beat the cost down because Dr Mac Palm was the only one funding the entire operations.

Dr Mac Palm, who did not want to force Ezor on that said, “I don’t want to suppress anyone, I don’t cheat. You know how I work,” stressing that “I don’t need anything, I can eat anything, I have a place to lay my head but it is for the future”.

How much should we give you to be able to buy the items? Mac Palm finally asked. After here we have to know the price of the Assault Riffle, he asked.

Dr Mac Palm was not certain whether the operation would succeed, thus, he asked Sule who assured him that it would work 100 per cent, provided there was enough money to recruit more “boys,” adding that they needed to organise those who were hungry.

The meeting also deliberated on whether or not to bring in a fetish priest who would make participants swear their loyalty, else, they die.

He (Mac Palm) spoke of monitoring a guy he did not mention as he (the guy) had stopped attending their meetings “he knows you, he’s afraid of you,”- (addressing Sule) but said he (the guy) was not a bad person just that he did not have the courage.

Sule was heard taking Ezor’s contact so as to be visiting him in the course of making the weapons.

Later in the video, Mac Palm and Sule visited a container to be used by Ezor as his manufacturing workshop.

Dr Mac-Palm, Ezor and BB have been jointly charged with Colonel Samuel Kojo Gameli, Johannes Zikpi, a signaler, with the Ghana Armed Forces, Corporal Seidu Abubakar, Lance Corporal Sylvester Akankpewe, Corporal Ali Solomon, Warrant Officer II (WO2) Esther Saan and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Benjamin Kwasi Agordzo.

They are facing varied charges such as conspiracy, high treason, possession of firearms, explosives and ammunitions and they are being tried by a three-panel judges: Justices Hafisata Amaleboba, Stephen Oppong and presided over by Justice Afia Serwaa Asare-Botwe.