All Set For ‘Halloweekend Aye Hu’ Concert

Kwaku DMC

THE ANNUAL ‘Halloweekend Aye Hu’ Concert is set to take place today, October 29, 2021 at the new Ol’lady in Danyame Kumasi –Ashanti Region, the organisers have announced.

The ‘Aye Hu’ event, organised by Ol’lady, forms part of the annual Pink October celebration set aside for breast cancer awareness.

Breast cancer awareness month in October (Pinktober) is a time to come together to raise awareness, promote education, screening, and early detection, raise money, honour the fallen, and support patients and survivors.

Each year, Ol’lady dedicates Pinktober month to educating women at the Kumasi metropolis on the dangers of breast cancer and also holds several breast cancer clinics to get people checked for free.

Just like previous editions, Ol’lady climaxes the Pinktober with a musical concert, and this year’s edition features the 2018 BET Awards nominee, Kwesi Arthur with fellow Asakaa members, Kwaku DMC.

According to the organisers, the ‘Aye Hu’ concert has been traditionally set aside as a time to focus on breast cancer. Through this concert, they can recognise those who are ‘survivors’ or ‘succumbers’ to cancer.

“In dealing specifically with breast cancer, we know that every year, approximately 30,000 new cases of breast cancer are expected to occur among African-American women and 2,600 new cases in men. The best way to get in front of breast cancer is early detection (self-check/mammograms) so that the proper treatment can be prescribed to fight this disease and be a survivor,” the organisers said.

Kwaku DMC, the headline artiste has been a member of the most sought-after ‘Asakaa Boys.’ Kwaku DMC is known for his stand-out verses on songs like ‘Y3 Y3 Dom’, ‘Condemn’ and ‘Ma Drip’, and ‘Off White Flow’ which is an ode to his hero, Virgil Abloh.

Tickets to the ‘Aye Hu’ Concert are available online at ‘ego tickets’ and also on the ‘Ticket Wura’ App on Google Play Store.