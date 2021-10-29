499 Law Students Class Action Adjourned To Nov 9

The suit filed by some 499 potential law students against the General Legal Council’s ‘refusal’ to offer them admission despite they meeting the 50 percent threshold has been adjourned to November 9, 2021.

This was after the office of the Attorney General pleaded with the court to give them a little time to sort certain things out.

The applicants are in court seeking the enforcement of their fundamental human rights against discrimination against what they call a retrospective application of a law which denies them the right to be admitted into the Ghana School of Law.

The applicants are part of the a group of LLB graduates who sat for the 2021 Ghana School of Law entrance examination but could not be admitted although they had passed the exams.

According to their suit, the GLC is changing its stands and trying to retrospectively apply a law which states that the 50 percent pass mark is made up of 50 percent pass in section A and a 30 percent pass in Section B which violates certain portions of the 1992 Constitution.

They therefore seeking a declaration by the court that the GLC declaring them as having failed the exams despite they meeting the 50 percent threshold violates Articles 17, 23 and 25 of the 1992 Constitution.

They are also seeking an order of certiorari to quash the decision of the GLC which stated that a pass mark constitutes a 50 percent pass in Section A and a 50 percent pass in Section B as that directive was given after they had written the exams.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak