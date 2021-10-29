Stonebwoy Receives Queen’s Baton Relay ahead of 2022 Commonwealth Games

Stonebwoy

GHANAIAN Dancehall artiste, Livingstone Etse Satekla, known in the showbiz scene as Stonebwoy, on Tuesday, October 26, received the 2022 Commonwealth Games Queen’s Baton Relay (QBR) for a three-day journey in the country.

Other baton bearers including controversial artiste Shatta Wale and Highlife singer Kofi Kinaata have also been trusted to carry the Queen’s message placed inside the baton, visiting all 72 Commonwealth countries.

The 16th official QBR arrived in Ghana on Monday, October 25, 2021 and was received by the President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC). It was presented to the President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo, and was later handed over to the award-winning dancehall artiste Stonebwoy who walked through some vibrant principal streets of Accra.

The Queen’s Baton Relay is a tradition that celebrates, connects, and excites communities across the Commonwealth during the build-up to the Games.

Through this, Stonebwoy and the Ghana Olympic Committee celebrated and connected communities from across the 72 Commonwealth countries and territories while they showcased untold stories from batonbearers, athletes, and young people who are striving for change in the Ghanaian community, as well as showcasing a project that addresses one of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The baton relay champions the individuality in humanity and celebrates bringing people together. It embodies the idea that every individual has distinctive lived experiences that are threaded together and woven into a collective tapestry of cultures.

The Baton form is entwined with unique components and displays connectivity to represent the power of collaboration.

The Relay launched on October 7, 2021, will embark on a 294-day adventure across Europe, Africa, Asia, Oceania, the Caribbean, and the Americas.

More than 7,500 batonbearers will be trusted to carry the baton during the Relay – a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke