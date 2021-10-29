Newmont Sweeps 6 Awards

Newmont staff display one of the awards during the ceremony

Newmont Ghana swept six awards at the prestigious 2021 HR Focus Awards, celebrating excellence in human resource management.

The gold mining industry leader was adjudged the Overall Best Organisation in HR Practice. The company won across multiple categories including the Best HR Practice in Energy and Natural Resources, Best Organisation in Learning and Development Practice, Best Organisation in Localisation, Best Organisation in HR Information Systems and Best Organisation in Diversity and Inclusion. Hosted at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra on the theme: “Global Changes: Preparing People and Culture for the Next Decade”, the biennial HR Focus Awards identifies, recognises and honours organisations that have harnessed a tradition of best practices in Human Resource Management. The event also provides a platform for HR practitioners to network and celebrate their achievements.

Regional Senior Vice President (RSVP) for Newmont Africa, Francois Hardy, said the recognitions are a testament of Newmont’s commitment to putting people first and at the heart of its operations. “These awards reinforce our commitment to fostering an enabling and inclusive work environment for our talented and engaged workforce to help sustain our superior business performance,” he said, adding, “The awards also acknowledge the innovative strategies and initiatives deployed amid the COVID-19 pandemic to keep our employees safe, engaged and productive.”

Regional Vice President – Human Resources, Awo Quaison-Sackey, said the multiple awards will motivate her team to continue pursuing talent management excellence and enhancing workplace experience. “We are pleased our efforts at improving the value of our workforce have been externally validated by these awards. We will continue striving to provide our workforce with career and personal growth opportunities to thrive and contribute meaningfully to our business and industry at large,” she stated.

Over the years, Newmont Ghana has demonstrated industry leadership in attracting and developing the next generation of mining professionals with the multiple talent acquisition programmes including its Graduate Development Programme and New Futures for Girls Leadership initiative for young promising and diverse talents to train, mentor and expose them to careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM). The company also runs the Apprenticeship and Learnership Programmes to provide opportunities in mine maintenance, mine process and heavy truck operations for semi-skilled youth from its Ahafo and Akyem mine host communities. According to the company, these initiatives align with its strategy of contributing to the achievement of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 8 – promoting decent work and economic growth for all by 2030. “We are proud of these laurels and will continue to consolidate our reputation as a leading employer of choice by further enhancing our workplace experience, maintaining a diverse, motivated and productive workforce even through these challenging times in a global pandemic,” Mr. Hardy concluded.