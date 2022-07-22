Covid-19 Trust Fund Cash Hits GHȼ62.3m

The Chairperson of the Board of Trustees for the Fund, Sophia Akuffo has disclosed that the Trust Fund received a total amount of GH¢62,329,941.98 as at June 30, 2022.

The former Chief Justice of Ghana said within the same period, the Fund had disbursed an amount of GH¢53,230,805.37 for various programmes as well as for administrative purposes and procurement of items.

According to her, under the project of active procurement of Personal Protective Equipment, an amount of GH¢10,257,360.00 has been distributed to Ghana Health Service, viz. 56 Regional/ municipal/ district hospitals, COVID-19 Care Management Centres, Isolation Centres; 8 Testing Centres; 126 CHPS compounds with portions of the cash received.

Besides, she mentioned that the Fund also contributed GH¢6,801,840.00 to Ghana COVID-19 Private Sector Fund (GCPSF) for construction of 100-bed National Infectious Disease Centre in Accra at the Ga East Municipal Hospital.

The facility was commissioned on 24 July, 2020. The laboratory and a ward are named after the National Trust Fund, in recognition of its contribution.

Justice Sophia Akuffo accounted for the expenditure and the money received at a press conference in Accra on Thursday July 21 that two forms of donations were received, cash and in kind.

She further stated that they also received donations in the form of hand sanitizers, cleansing equipment, tinned foods, liquid soap, rice, pasta and vehicles from people in addition to non-perishable food items – tinned foods, biscuits, rice, noodles/pasta),´fuel coupons, ´mechanical and solar hand washing basins – equipment).

The Fund, Established 27th March, 2020, was created to serve as an avenue for well-meaning individuals, groups and corporate bodies to contribute or donate money and resources towards the combat of COVID-19 and to received support from people to combat coronavirus.