Cyber Security Professionals To Be Licenced

Ursula Owusu –Ekuful, Dr Albert Antwi-Boasiako in a group photograph with Cyber Security Professionals and Service Providers

Plans have been put in place for the mandatory licensing of cyber security service providers operating in the country.

The Minister for Communication, Ursula Owusu –Ekuful who revealed this said licensing is part of the cyber security act passed by Parliament in November 2020.

She said what this means is that, to be recognised as a cyber security service provider, an institution or individual must apply for a practising license, be granted that license,if the Cyber Security Authority is satisfied that they meet the necessary requirements and renew their license after the license validity period.

This she said, is to ensures that there is sanity within the industry in terms of capabilities and acceptable ways of conducting such sensitive services in the country.

She made this known at the opening of a workshop on the Cyber Security Act as part of the celebration of this year’s cyber security awareness month in Accra.

“Just as doctors, lawyers engineers and other professionals are properly regulated and licensed, it’s important that we provide the same framework for cybersecurity professionals and service providers.”

Mrs Owusu–Ekuful maintained that the act further enjoins the Authority to enforce the adopted cybersecurity standards and monitor compliance of public and private entities.

“This will ensure that there is a minimum standard by which all cybersecurity activities are to conform to prevent the introduction and use untested solutions which will in turn strengthen our cybersecurity resilience across all sectors.”

She said Act 1038 of the cyber security act also mandates the Cyber Security Authority to establish a mechanism for the accreditation and certification of cybersecurity professionals.

Cybersecurity is now recognised as part of the security sector of Ghana not just a private initiative but it is part of and it is treated as part of the street the services of Ghana and also the minister responsible for cybersecurity is recognised in the national Security Act.”

The Acting Director-General of the Cyber Security Authority, Dr Albert Antwi-Boasiako in a remarks said the forum is to engage with cybersecurity service providers and professionals, which constitute a critical group of industry representatives on how the Act will affect your operations moving forward.

“It is also aimed at soliciting suggestions and inputs towards effective implementation of the Act.”

Adding that, “Cybersecurity regulations have the benefit of protecting our critical systems and our digital infrastructure.

Provisions in the Act are to support systematic development of the cybersecurity sub-sector of the emerging digital economy.

Cybersecurity regulations which Ghana has adopted through the passage of Act 1038 is to protect you as practitioners and the industry as a whole.”

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey