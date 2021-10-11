Bawumia Outdoors Legal Service Board

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Bawumia had the honour and priviledge to outdoor the newly constituted Legal Service Board this afternoon.

The nine-member Board which is chaired by Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame have been tasked to spearhead the establishment of an efficient, reputable and well motivated legal service sector in the country.

Other members include the two Deputy Attorney Generals, Alfred Tuah-Yeboah and Diana Asonaba Dapaah, Helen Akpene Awo Ziwu, the Solicitor-General, Justice Jones Victor Mawulorm Dotse, Justice of the Supreme Court of Ghana, Dr. Janet Ampadu Fofie, Chairperson of the Public Services Commission, Kwaku Gyau, a representative of the Ghana Bar Association, Daniel Kwaku Tweneboah Asirifi, and Sylvia Assimeng Archer nominees of the President on the Board.

Addressing members of the Board after administering the official oath and the oath of Secrecy to them at the Jubilee House Monday, Dr Bawumia noted that the presidency is looking forward to receiving the advice of the Board on matters connected with the structure and conduct of the affairs of the Service, particularly, in relation to the recruitment, appointment, promotion, discipline and dismissal and any other conditions of service for officers of the Legal Service.

That, he said was because “Ghana cannot afford to have a Legal Service that is made up of people whose competence and diligence to work are in doubt. As a member of the comity of nations, we must always be above our peers when it comes to the provision of legal services for the state.”

His reason was that “having a competent work force will have a positive multiple effect on other sectors of our political economy.”

Dr Bawumia therefore noted “it is my believe that this newly inaugurated Board will work together as gladiators to lead the Legal Service in carrying out its statutory responsibilities to help create and sustain, a reputable legal system which will enhance speedy and affordable access to Justice for the people of Ghana” Vice President Bawumia added.

Chairman of the Legal Service Board who is also the Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame assured the Vice President that they will work very hard to prove themselves equal to the task entrusted to them by the state.

He asked the Vice President to be the lead advocate in government for the improvement of the conditions of service for the staff of the Attorney General’s department.

“We consider you (Vice President Bawumia) to be in it with us as you have personally inaugurated us, and we will not hesitate to call upon you and we also urge you to be our chief advocate in ensuring an improvement on the conditions of service of the office of the Attorney General”, was how he put it.

“Indeed, we are also mindful of the support the government has extended to us this year especially by way of extra budgetary support. Your personal inauguration of this Board indeed speaks or underscores the importance that the government places on the Legal Service Board”, he said in praise of the Dr Bawumia.

The Legal Service Board per the Act that established it, the Legal Service Act, 1993 (PNDCL 320), serves as a body required “to advise the President on the matters connected with the structure and conduct of the affairs of the Service and in particular, in relation to the recruitment, appointment, promotion, discipline, dismissal and any other conditions of service of officers in the Service.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent