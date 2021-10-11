Ghana Has Bright Future In Tech – Expert

Isaac Quarcoo

An expert in Information Technology, Isaac Quarcoo has said that despite huge loopholes in Ghana’s tech industry currently, there is still bright prospects for the youths of the country to impact Africa and the rest of the world through tech.

According to the ‘techpreneur’ known popularly as ‘Travelz Reveals’, Ghana, on so many occasions in times past had produced students who had gone on to win major tournaments and trophies in robotics and tech worldwide despite being a country that provides less or no form of thorough practical tech education or environment for students to explore.

“However, Ghanaian youth have over the years proved their capabilities in various aspects of entrepreneurship and tech making them one of the most hardworking group of young adults in the whole of Africa”, he shared.

Speaking in an interview, Mr. Quarcoo remarked that: “Ghana, amongst many other countries in Africa is likened to a tiny muscle of strength in a failing heart; a life saver whose youth are passionate, tech driven and innovative.

“The kind of atmosphere Africa provides for these innovative youth is a force to reckon with.

“The big question therefore is that, if the tiny muscle of hope in a failing heart is going through these, what’s the fate of the other parts?”, he quizzed.

Mr. Isaac Quarcoo, who shared insights in Ghana’s tech industry, is an experienced tech expert who has seen it all in the struggles to the top especially in our part of the world.

He bemoaned the neglect on the part government and other relevant agencies for the country’s tech industry which he described as “an essential area needed for the growth of every country.”

He expressed readiness to provide any form of support to any individual or group; or any project with a passion for technology and an hunger to impact lives in and outside the country through technology.

“I will root for any tech themed venture in Ghana because that’s the future. Our youth these days spend more time using tech than creating them because there is no encouraging environment to thrive with new innovations and ideas.

“Most of the great things we see Ghanaians do are all done outside our borders and it is always as a result of the kind of reception the Americans, Asians and the Europeans have created for that space”; he said.

Mr. Isaac Quarcoo further called on other players in the tech industry, as well as established entrepreneurs to rise to the occasion in helping improve the country’s fortunes in the technology.

“Can we have a mobile giant like Apple, Samsung, or Huawei in Ghana? The likes of Apostle Kwadwo Sarfo Kantanka have not been well encouraged to push their innovations through to make Ghana that beam of hope for the African continent.

Speaking on his contributions to the industry, Mr. Quarcoo said: “As a contribution on my part, I have placed able and talented young people together to create platforms that will support society like the dadadeal.com, an e-commerce platform.

“We are also creating an app for this project which will be unveiled soon.”

“We will not end there. We want to also support a group of young people we have already selected to further study and do even better things for Ghana.

“There is a future for Ghanaian youth, and it’s time we all rise to the occasion”, he added.

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio