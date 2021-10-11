Man Arrested for Stabbing Farmer To Death At Nabaal

Suspect Njuagma Boto

The Bunkpurugu-Yunyoo District Command has arrested one Njuagma Boto for allegedly stabbing a farmer to death at Nabaal village near Yunyoo in the Yunyoo/Nasuan district of the North East region.

The deceased farmer, Dubik Gnala, 45 , was found dead on October 11,2021 in his room at Nabaal village near Yunyoo.

The Acting North East Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Robert Anabiik Anmain confirmed the arrest to DGN Online.

He said at about 5:00am today, the Bunkpurugu-Yunyoo District command received a report from the Assembly man for the Gbankpurugu electoral area, Francis Ntoriseb that suspect Njuagma Boto had killed a farmer.

He narrated that Boto suspected the deceased farmer to have poisoned him and therefore entered the deceased farmer’s room during the night and stabbed him to death with a spear.

He indicated that the Bunkpurugu-Yunyoo District commander, Supol Emmanuel Yao Gadikor led a team of Policemen to the scene and found the deceased farmer lying in supine position in a pool of blood.

According to him, inspection at the scene revealed a fresh wound on the deceased chest, a spear stained with blood and believed to have been used in stabbing the deceased was also found lying beside the deceased.

The items have been retrieved for investigation.

ASP Anmain said the body of the deceased was conveyed to the Bindi Hospital mortuary where postmortem was performed on his body by the medical officer, Dr. Emmanuel Yormesah who gave the cause of death as “Haemorrhagic shock and hermopheumothorax”.

The body of the deceased farmer was subsequently released to the family for burial.

The Police, assisted by the community members arrested the suspect, Njuagma Boto and he has since been taken to the Bunkpurugu District command for further investigation.

The suspect will be arraigned before court after investigation.

The Regional Police Command commended the youth and people of the Gbankpurugu electoral area for their support in arresting the suspect.

FROM Eric Kombat, Nabaal