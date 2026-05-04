Diana Hamilton, Sinach, Phil Thomson Take On Katon Praise

Diana Hamilton

The world came to Ghana on May 1, to experience another spirit-filled Christian worship at the Katon Praise 2026 held at the Ghud Park in Accra.

The event featured prominent gospel ministers like Phil Thompson, Moses Bliss, Sinach, Diana Hamilton, Joe Mettle, MOGmusic, Team Eternity, and Sonnie Badu.

The free-for all event witnessed huge attendance from gospel lovers across the world, who converged at the Ghud Park for another moment of worship.

The event, themed “To See Jesus Glorified,” aims to unite Christians worldwide through spirit-led praise.

Diana Hamilton gave a different rendition of her popular song, ‘Aha Ye’, charging the atmosphere for worship with her soul stirring voice.

The likes of Joe Mettle, and Sonnie Badu among others, gave patrons a performance which left them earning for more.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke