Chichi Graduates Single Mother As Foodpreneur

Harriet (L) receiving a certificate from Chichi

The Founder of NyoNyo Essentials, Chichi Yakubu, has graduated a young single mother named Harriet Adobea with foodpreneur skills crucial for transforming her immediate survival activities into sustainable, income-generating businesses.

This philanthropic initiative by The Business of Catering by NyoNyo in partnership with Future of Africa, aimed to offer Ms. Adobea a viable path out of poverty, allowing her to feed the child and gain financial independence.

Speaking to the paper, Chichi Yakubu indicated that after a year and a half of intensive training, the beneficiary has received extensive knowledge of the food business, such as learning about inventory management and sourcing raw materials, ensuring she never runs at a loss and reduces waste from unsold or spoiled food.

Chichi further revealed that throughout her training journey, stipends were provided as a form of motivation to ensure she completed the course.

In a post on Instagram, Chichi reaffirmed her commitment to ensuring that she helps support the less fortunate in society, mostly women, to gain financial freedom. “This marks a moment that reminds us why purpose-driven work matters. We had the privilege of mentoring a young individual who once lived on the streets; guiding her not only through culinary training but also through life skills, discipline, and personal growth beyond the kitchen. What started as a simple opportunity has grown into a powerful story of resilience, commitment, and transformation.

“Through this 18-month journey, and in partnership with Future of Africa, we’ve witnessed what can happen when potential is met with support, structure, and belief. This graduation is more than a certificate; it represents a new beginning, a restored sense of dignity, and a future filled with possibility. Investing in people goes far beyond teaching skills; it’s about building confidence, nurturing character, and creating pathways where none existed before. We are so proud of you, Harriet, and we are grateful to be part of this journey and even more excited for what lies ahead,” the post read.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke