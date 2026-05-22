40th FAI World Gliding Championships Open in Poland

The skies above Częstochowa, Poland, have come alive as the 40th FAI World Gliding Championships officially launched with a striking opening ceremony at Rudniki Airfield. Running from May 16 to May 30, 2026, the prestigious event brings together the world’s leading glider pilots for two weeks of elite competition, precision flying, and tactical endurance.

Widely regarded as one of the pinnacle events in international soaring sport, this year’s championship features up to 120 competitors across three highly competitive classes: Open, 18-Metre, and 20-Metre Multi-seat.

A Global Line-Up of Elite Talent

The 2026 edition promises intense rivalry among some of the strongest nations in gliding:

Germany arrives as a leading force following its 2024 team cup victory, with standout pilots such as Stefan Langer and Simon Schröder expected to make a strong impact.

France continues its tradition of consistency at the highest level, led by experienced competitors Laurent Aboulin and Christophe Abadie.

Host nation Poland carries strong home-field ambition, with seasoned pilots including Rubaj and Matkowski competing in the demanding 20-metre multi-seat class.

Austria fields a competitive lineup featuring Christian Hynek and Werner Amann, while the Czech Republic brings depth with Tomas Rendla and Jiri Kusbach. The United States also enters with momentum, highlighted by Open Class contender Felipe Levin, who claimed victory in 2024.

Precision Machines of the Sky

Competition across the classes will showcase some of the most advanced gliders in modern soaring:

In the Open Class, where wingspans can reach extreme limits and all-up mass is capped at 850 kg, aircraft such as the Schempp-Hirth Quintus, Lange Antares 23E, and LAK-20 represent the cutting edge of performance engineering.

The 18-Metre Class, restricted to a maximum mass of 600 kg, features highly refined machines including the Schleicher ASG 29, Schempp-Hirth Ventus-2, and Jonker JS-1.

Meanwhile, the 20-Metre Multi-seat Class, designed for teamwork and precision coordination, includes aircraft such as the Duo Discus, DG-1000, Arcus, and ASG 32, all operating within a 750 kg weight limit.

A Showcase of Endurance and Strategy

Beyond speed and altitude, the championship tests navigation, weather reading, and tactical decision-making over long cross-country tasks. With shifting atmospheric conditions across Poland’s varied terrain, the competition is expected to reward both technical mastery and strategic discipline.

As the championship unfolds, Częstochowa stands at the center of the soaring world—where silence, skill, and sky converge in one of aviation’s most demanding and elegant competitions.