Black Starlets Exit U17 AFCON

Ghana’s Black Starlets ended their 2026 U17 Africa Cup of Nations campaign with a spirited 3-1 victory over South Africa national under-17 football team, but heartbreakingly missed out on qualification after losing a drawing of lots to Algeria.

The Black Starlets made a bright start and took an early lead when Captain, Joseph Narbi converted from the penalty spot after Abdul Latif Wunzalgu was fouled inside the area.

Ghana continued to dominate proceedings, with Abdul Latif once again troubling the South African defence. The winger won a second penalty after his effort struck the hand of a defender in the box. Narbi stepped up confidently to score his second goal of the evening and give Ghana a comfortable advantage.

The Starlets nearly added a third before halftime, but striker Robinho Yao Gavi was denied by an impressive save from the South African goalkeeper.

South Africa returned strongly after the break and reduced the deficit with a second-half goal to raise hopes of a comeback. However, Ghana responded quickly as substitute Augustine Appiah restored the two-goal cushion with a powerful finish to make it 3-1.

The Black Starlets created several more chances in the closing stages, but Gavi failed to convert two clear opportunities.

The victory left Ghana level on points with Algeria national under-17 football team, with both sides also tied on goals scored and goals conceded. Tournament officials were forced to use the drawing of lots to determine second place in Group D.

Algeria won the draw, ending Ghana’s campaign in painful fashion despite the impressive win.

By Wletsu Ransford