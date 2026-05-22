24 Persons Arrested With Alleged Indian Hemp, Tramadol In Tamale

Some of the exhibits retrieved from the suspects

The Northern Regional Special Operations Team, known as Red Maria, embarked on a routine anti-drug peddling operation and arrested twenty-four (24) individuals within the Tamale Metropolis in the Northern Region.

During the operation, the suspects were arrested for possession and use of suspected narcotic substances, as well as engaging in drug-related activities.

The Northern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Chief Inspector Alhassan Luckman Niendow, who confirmed the arrest to DAILY GUIDE, indicated that the suspects are users of narcotic substances.

According to him, a search conducted during the operation led to the retrieval of five (5) motorbikes, twenty-five (25) wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and fourteen (14) sachets of Tramadol.

He stated that the suspects are currently in police custody assisting with investigations.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale