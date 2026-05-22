Pension Leaders Push For Retirement Security

Afriyie Oware

Pension industry leaders have called for renewed commitment to strengthen long-term sustainability of the country’s pension sector, to protect contributors’ retirement income security.

The event, held under the theme “Renewing the Ghanaian Pension Promise: Promoting Confidence, Resilience and Sustainable Growth,” brought together key stakeholders in the industry to examine the evolving investment landscape and the future direction of pension fund management in Ghana.

Speaking at the opening of the eighth edition of the Pension Strategy on Wednesday in Accra, Chief Executive Officer of Axis Pension Trust, Mr. Afriyie Oware, challenged stakeholders to critically assess if the pension industry is adequately positioned to deliver meaningful retirement security for contributors in the years ahead.

He stated that, “There is the need for disciplined long-term investment thinking and deeper collaboration across the ecosystem in order to strengthen pension outcomes and achieve the intended objectives of the pension sector reform under Act 766.”

In a key note address, Economist and lecturer at the University of Ghana Business School, Prof. Godfred Bokpin, provided an assessment of Ghana’s post-International Monetary Fund (IMF) economic transition and its implications for institutional investors.

Speaking on the topic “Navigating Ghana’s Post-IMF Transition: Historical Perspectives and Future Prospects,” he highlighted the importance of fiscal discipline, policy credibility and productive capital allocation in driving sustainable economic recovery.

“The objective of the pension scheme is to provide pension benefits to ensure retirement income security for workers, ensure that every worker receives retirement and related benefits as and when due; and establish a uniform set of rules, regulations and standards for the administration and payment of retirement benefits,” he stated.

Stakeholders mentioned the growing need for pension funds to diversify beyond traditional government securities into productive sectors of the economy that are capable of generating long-term value.

Speakers, however, noted that Ghana’s current economic transition presents a strategic opportunity for pension funds to reposition portfolios towards sustainable long-term growth while supporting broader developmental outcomes.

Since its inception, the Pension Strategy Conference has evolved into one of Ghana’s leading pension industry forums, driving conversations around pension policy, investment strategy and fund resilience.

The 2026 edition continued this tradition by providing stakeholders with a platform to examine the future of pension fund management in the context of Ghana’s evolving economic recovery and investment landscape.

Speaking at the conference, several stakeholders commended organisers of the conference for consistently creating a credible platform for strategic engagement and knowledge sharing within the pensions industry. By convening stakeholders around critical industry issues, Axis Pension continues to distinguish itself as a thought leader committed to advancing innovation, informed dialogue and long-term value creation within Ghana’s retirement savings ecosystem.

The conference also reinforced the growing consensus that the future of pension sustainability will depend not only on regulation and governance, but also on the willingness of industry leaders to rethink traditional investment models.

Axis Pension Trust Ltd is a leading private pensions provider in Ghana with a mission to inspire Ghanaian workers to achieve financial peace of mind through its client focused retirement savings solutions and educational interventions.

Axis supports long-term financial security through occupational and personal pension schemes, managing Ghana’s leading personal pension scheme, the Axis Pension Plan, with over GH¢500 million in assets and 60,000 contributors.

Axis is licensed and regulated by the National Pensions Regulatory Authority, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of APG Holdings Ltd.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah