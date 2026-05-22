Arrests Of NPP Activists: Peace Council Calls For Calm

Most Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Kofi Fianu, Board Chairman, National Peace Council

The National Peace Council (NPC), has called for calm amid rising political tensions following arrests of some political actors.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, the Council said the rising tensions are based on comments those arrested allegedly made that purportedly flout the laws of the country.

The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), on Tuesday, petitioned members of the Diplomatic Community over what it described as growing state-sponsored political persecution under the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government.

The NPP also alleged that security agencies, and elements within the judicial system, were being used to target critics and arrested by government officials.

The opposition party also cited the example of Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe, also known as Abronye DC, who was arrested and detained over comments allegedly made about the judiciary.

The National Peace Council called for moderation, circumspection and tolerance by actors in the media and public places.

“As the statutory body mandated under Act 818 to prevent, manage, and resolve conflict, we call for calm and restraint from all sides,” it stated.

“The National Peace Council remind all Ghanaians that the rule of law, due process, and respect for constitutional rights as enshrined in the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana are non-negotiable pillars of our democracy and calls for moderation, circumspection and tolerance by actors in the media and public places,” it stressed.

The National Peace Council also asked political parties, its communicators, as well as their actors, to refrain from making unsubstantiated, inflammatory statements and actions that have the potential to incite violence in the country.

“The National Peace Council equally remind political commentators both home and abroad to be mindful of their utterances and their impact on national cohesion and stability.

“The NPC reiterate the fact that Ghana’s stability depends on our ability to disagree in our public discourse without resorting to abusive language or violence. We entreat the citizenry to act with responsibility and civility in accordance with the law,” parts of the statement read.

The Council further mentioned that as part of its quarterly trust building platform with political parties, it will hold a meeting in the next few days to dialogue with the leadership of the parties to find lasting solutions to the development, to prevent the situation from escalating.

“It is in this vein that we call on our respected Security and Judicial Institutions to act with impartiality, transparency, and professionalism and ensure that the rights and freedoms of citizens are always upheld in the performance of their lawful duties,” it added.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah