Tiens Advances Innovation With V-Moment

Stephen Opuni

Tiens, a subsidiary of the Tiens Group has stated that digital innovation, wellness-focused business models, and cross-border collaboration are transforming entrepreneurship across Africa through the V-Moment Global Social Ecosystem Platform.

Speaking in an interview on Guide Radio, Stephen Akwasi Opuni, a leader with the Group explained that the journey within Tiens over the past 25 years has demonstrated how persistence, education, and technology could help ordinary individuals build international business networks and become successful entrepreneurs across multiple African countries.

He noted that a major driver of the transformation is the V-Moment platform, which serves as a digital hub for networking, business management, wellness education, and virtual training.

According to Mr. Opuni, the platform allows entrepreneurs to coordinate activities across borders, organise large virtual meetings, and overcome challenges related to distance and infrastructure limitations within Africa.

“Africa is entering a new era of digital entrepreneurship driven by technology, AI-powered systems, wellness solutions, and global collaboration platforms,” he said. “Our current mission is to empower a new generation of African entrepreneurs to compete globally through innovation and health-focused business models.

Another leader, Ademan Tetteh, emphasised that digital systems are changing the way entrepreneurship is conducted on the continent.

He also mentioned that Tiens’ global supply chains, training systems, and online tools are helping many people develop sustainable businesses while expanding opportunities beyond their local markets.

Mr. Tetteh further indicated that the V-Moment platform features an Artificial Intelligence-driven Traditional Chinese Medicine system that provides instant multilingual health guidance using extensive medical data.

He explained that the system helps distributors educate customers and build confidence in wellness products and services.

The company mentioned that resilience, adaptability, among others has helped expand its operations into new markets and strengthen their leadership capacities.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah